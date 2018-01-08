Photo: Ashley Flanigan / Sipa / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley



Vance Joy has a lot to celebrate. He recently released two new songs (“Lay It On Me” and “Like Gold”), and his sophomore album, Nation of Two, drops in just over a month.

And while you know Vance Joy as the tall Aussie who plays guitar and sings folksy, often romantic songs with a hint of vibrato, you may not know him as a former gardener, law student, or the next Tony Hawk. (Okay, so he only recently learned how to skate, but who knows—he could end up giving some of those original Z-Boys a run for their money some day!)

In our exclusive interview below, get to know the many sides of Vance Joy, from his days as Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour opener to the days preceding the release of his upcoming album, Nation of Two.

Did we mention he manages to dish on each topic in just three words? Because he does. (See what we did there?)

Nation of Two drops Feb. 23 via Atlantic.