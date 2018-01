H&M in hot water after their controversial “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” sweater, The Weeknd has pulled his campaign from the company saying,

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M released this statement earlier this morning – what do you think? Was this offensive?