Courtesy: Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars and Cardi B will be bringing their remix of “Finesse” to the Grammy Stage!!

Along with Bruno and Cardi, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and SZA will also join the roster. In addition, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will team up for a performance, taking the stage with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors in a special performance of “1-800-273-8255.” The Grammy’s will be come back to New York City on Sunday Jan. 28.