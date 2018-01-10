By Ya Chica Ivy
Courtesy: Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars and Cardi B will be bringing their remix of “Finesse” to the Grammy Stage!!
Along with Bruno and Cardi, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and SZA will also join the roster. In addition, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will team up for a performance, taking the stage with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors in a special performance of “1-800-273-8255.” The Grammy’s will be come back to New York City on Sunday Jan. 28.

