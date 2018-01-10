Courtesy: Atlantic Records
Bruno Mars and Cardi B will be bringing their remix of “Finesse” to the Grammy Stage!!
Along with Bruno and Cardi, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and SZA will also join the roster. In addition, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will team up for a performance, taking the stage with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors in a special performance of “1-800-273-8255.” The Grammy’s will be come back to New York City on Sunday Jan. 28.
Comments
Ya Chica IvyIt's The One And Only Ivy! Better Known As "YA CHICA IVY", Coming At You With An All New Night Show...It's Ivy Unleashed!More from Ya Chica Ivy