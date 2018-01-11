Seal says Oprah has been "part of the problem for decades."
Filed Under:Oprah Winfrey, seal

By Hayden Wright

Oprah Winfrey’s stirring speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony was a strong statement against sexual misconduct, in Hollywood and beyond. But not everyone was impressed.

Related: Madonna, Mariah & More Support #TimesUp Blackout At Golden Globes

Singer Seal shared photos on Instagram that depict Oprah socializing with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, whose ousting from the movie industry sparked the movement against workplace sexual harassment and assault. “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution,” reads text over the images.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” the singer wrote.

See Seal’s post below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live