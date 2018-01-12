In Japan, the takeout restaurant chain Tenka Torimasu is selling a new flavor of fried chicken that tastes like “girls’ sole”—as in their feet. By using fermented soy beans as an ingredient, Rocket News reports “that the inclusion of the pungently divisive east Japanese breakfast staple recreates both the smell and stickiness of a girl’s foot.” Furthermore, the dish is being presented in partnership with a popular Japanese girl band, thus confirming that it’s being marketed to foot fetishists. Yum!