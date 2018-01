Courtesy: Atlantic Records

@iamcardib and @BrunoMars Great song, beautiful memories. Really gave me a kick. Spank you kindly! ;^)https://t.co/BCAg6KUaEl — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 13, 2018

How awesome is this?! Jim Carrey recently took to his twitter to page to thank Bruno Mars & Cardi B for their collab on “Finesse” & their use of “In Living Color” in the music video – a show that Carrey was a part of. Check out the tweet above.