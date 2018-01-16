By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under:baby, baby born, baby girl, girl, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, kim kardashian west, surrogate
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have welcomed their third child, this one arriving via surrogate. In a note on her website Tuesday, Kim announced the birth, writing, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate, who made our dreams come true…North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” Kim also noted that the newborn arrived at 12:47 a.m. on Monday, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

