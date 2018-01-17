By Scott T. Sterling
While the MLK Day NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors was intense, the real action happened during halftime.
That’s when 5-year-old Detroit native, Tavaris Jones, joined the Cavaliers’ dance troupe, the Scream Team, for a special performance.
Jones, famous for his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, hit the court to show off some impressive dance moves to Ayo and Teo’s song “Rolex,” much to the delight of the crowd.
Watch the little man’s slam-dunk of a show below.
ICMYI: Last night Tavaris from @TheEllenShow killed it with our @CavsScreamTeam! https://t.co/FBwoeKKx8b—
Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 16, 2018
