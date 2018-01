From the West and Midwest to the South and Northeast, we're giving you a different look at 60th #GRAMMYs nominees! Swipe ↔️ or click the link in our bio ⬆️ to learn where these 60 nominees were born in the #UnitedStates.

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:36pm PST