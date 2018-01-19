By Scott T. Sterling

Dayton Modderman, a high school senior in Florida, is hoping Taylor Swift will be his prom date.

Modderman went all out for his elaborate prom-posal video, which opens with him looking scandalized by what he’s reading in the pop star’s Reputation magazine. He makes his case in a variety of settings, including on a basketball court, where he shows off his dunking skills.

The high school student makes a point of asking both Swift’s dad and then her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, if they’d be cool with him taking the pop star to prom.

“I chose Taylor Swift because she’s my favorite, and she is so genuine and down to earth and why not take someone so elegant like her to my prom,” Modderman said of his creative prom-posal. “I got the idea by her interests, she loves corky jokes and creative videos and I put the two together. I would be so overwhelmed with excitement and hopefully, it would continue with her saying yes.

“My favorite song by hers s ‘haunted,'” he added. “Just the whole production of the song and lyrics are very relatable.”

This isn’t Modderman’s first run at Taylor Swift. Once while he was on Instagram Live lip-syncing and dancing to her hit, “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer popped in to say hello.