Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Huge congratulations to Miami’s own Camila Cabello – her debut self titled album “Camila” debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart moving 119,000 units! Camila is the first female artist to hit #1 with a debut album since Meghan Trainor in 2015. Congratulations Camila!

