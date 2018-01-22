Filed Under:KATY PERRY, Minnie Mouse

After 90 years in show business, Minnie Mouse finally got the recognition she deserves.

Related: Katy Perry Sings with 9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor: Watch

Katy Perry dressed in polka dots and helped present the world’s favorite female mouse with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (Jan. 22).

The 33-year-old pop star shared that her very first memory is of Mickey and Minnie mouse diapers, so she’s literally been a lifelong fan.

“The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic and I can’t think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend Minerva Mouse (Minnie’s full name),” said Perry.

“Seeing Minnie is like returning home. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash,” she continued.

Not to sound cheesy, but we’re just so happy for Minnie! Congratulations!

 

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live