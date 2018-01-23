The nominations for the 2018 Oscars are officially in – one of my favorite times of the year! Watch the pre recorded announcements above & read a short list of nominees below. For more on this click here.
Best Picture
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards…
- Margot Robbie, I Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.