The nominations for the 2018 Oscars are officially in – one of my favorite times of the year! Watch the pre recorded announcements above & read a short list of nominees below. For more on this click here.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards…

Margot Robbie, I Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a Leading Role