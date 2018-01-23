Mike promises a "BIG 2018."
Filed Under:Dr. Dre, EMINEM, Mike WiLL Made It
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Eminem’s latest album, Revival, includes high-profile tracks with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and more — but the rapper is apparently not done working on new music.

Related: Eminem Teases ‘River’ Video Featuring Ed Sheeran

Sought-after producer Mike Will Made-It shared social media updates of Eminem and Dr. Dre working on some new material, promising a big 2018. Mike captioned a post with “Lose Yourself” lyrics.

“I ONLY NEED 1 SHOT I WONT MISS MY CHANCE TO BLOW, CAUSE OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE N A LIFETIME, STILL HUMBLE, ON GOD! BIG 2018!!” he wrote.

Eminem also shared a photo from the session of himself with Dr. Dre captioned: “Still Aftermath!” referring to Dre’s label to which he’s signed.

See the posts below.

Still Aftermath!

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live