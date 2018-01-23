Filed Under:Big Sean, Cardi B., GRAMMYs, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Migos
Photo: Frank Micelotta / Anthony Behar / Richard Lui / Daniel DeSlover / imageSPACE / SIPA / USA Today

Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and we want to see who you think will leave the GRAMMYs a winner!

Related: Check Out All of Our Coverage of Music’s Biggest Night

Who you got? Hip-hop veterans Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean or relative newcomers Cardi B and Migos? Or, rap’s OG JAY-Z?

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live