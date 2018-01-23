Filed Under:Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Wiz Khalifa is ready for some football.

The rapper rocks a football stadium for his latest music video, “Letterman.”

The clip finds Khalifa and some friends (including a squad of cheerleaders) running rampant around the stadium, hitting the field and doing dance routines in the stands.

“Letterman” is taken from the most Khalifa’s most recent mixtape, Laugh Now, Fly Later, which was released last November.

Watch Wiz’s new clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

