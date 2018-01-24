Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake, meet Chris Stapleton.

The pop star and country star have collaborated on a new song, “Say Something,” for Timberlake’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

Related: Justin Timberlake Teases Super Bowl Set in Behind-the-Scenes Video

The song is set to debut tomorrow (Jan. 25), and Timberlake has teased the collab with a pair of short videos.

In the clips, the artists walk into what appears to be a concert hall together, playing their guitars.

Watch the teasers below and get ready for Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s “Say Something” to debut tomorrow.

@chrisstapleton and me. #SaySomething. Tomorrow!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

#SaySomething. @chrisstapleton. Tomorrow. 12 PM ET.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live