Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

πŸ‘‘ @champagnepapi A post shared by 🏌BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:03am PST

Anyone who is a fan of Bad Bunny & Drake is without question super excited to see the two of them in studio together going over music. Bad Bunny took to Instagram to share the moment last night. What are these two cooking?!