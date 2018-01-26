Photo: Mert & Marcus

By Scott T. Sterling

While Taylor Swift might be making chart-topping pop hits these days, her work ethic is still firmly rooted in the capital of country music.

Related: Taylor Swift Fan Asks the Pop Star to Prom with Creative Video



Swift has opened up about her approach to making music to The Hollywood Reporter, where she’s being celebrated as among “Music’s Ruling Class.”

“I still do a lot of prep work before I walk through the studio door,” Swift revealed while discussing her latest full-length, Reputation. “I think that’s the Nashville songwriting school of thought, which will always be deeply ingrained in me. With a songwriting baseline firmly in place, that’s when we feel the freedom to go in and take risks with production. And we took quite a few with this one.”

Swift’s latest, Reputation, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.