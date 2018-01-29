Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Blue Ivy wasn’t up for any awards last night (Jan. 28) at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, but she was one of the most talked about celebrities to attend.

The six-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé stole the show mid-ceremony while Camila Cabello was delivering a moving speech in support of the Dreamers.

As Blue Ivy’s parents applauded the former member of Fifth Harmony, the little girl was filmed in the front row motioning for Jay and Bey to stop clapping so she could hear the speech.

Cameras panned to the family at the most opportune time, catching her motioning to her parents to put their hands down and just listen to Cabello’s speech.

The reaction on Twitter was swift and hilarious, check out some of the best posts below.

This is the exact moment Jay realized he is only an employee in The Carter Administration & his boss is 6 years old… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy is my favorite TV talent show judge. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/r71lG4avjX —

Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy is the only person in the whole world who can tell Beyoncé to calm down #Grammys https://t.co/khs4NI2HlP —

gustavo (@gustavonever) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy surrounded by fans https://t.co/Jxk7GcnvKk —

Beyoncé International 🏳️‍🌈 (@BeyonceINTL) January 29, 2018

The First Lady Of Music & Beyoncé #GRAMMYs https://t.co/txjJW3iV3i —

BEYONCÉ HARD (@BeyonceHard) January 29, 2018