Filed Under:CNN, Industry Icon, Interview, Jay Z, Van Jones, Video, Watch
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Big weekend for Jay Z, he was honored with Industry Icon of 2018 at this years pre Grammy Gala. HOV also sat down on CNN’s “The Van Show” to talk politics & music. Watch a quick recap above – should artists use their platform to speak up on social issues? What do you think?

