Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
Big weekend for Jay Z, he was honored with Industry Icon of 2018 at this years pre Grammy Gala. HOV also sat down on CNN’s “The Van Show” to talk politics & music. Watch a quick recap above – should artists use their platform to speak up on social issues? What do you think?
Jay-Z on Colin Kaepernick: “Would you rather be playing football getting your head dinged in or would you rather be an iconic figure for the rest of your life?” #VanJonesShow https://t.co/QBtOcXas1J https://t.co/6assfRY0Uw
— CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2018