Three times the fun.
Filed Under:Mike WiLL Made It, Rae Sremmurd
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd burst onto the scene with the one-two punch of SremmLife (2015) and SremmLife 2 (2016). Producer Mike WiLL Made-It recently said that the group’s third record will be well worth the wait since it will include three albums in one.

Related: Rae Sremmurd Drop ‘Perplexing Pegasus’

On the GRAMMY red carpet, Mike told Pitchfork, “We got the Swae Lee, Swaecation, [Slim] Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction, and then the Rae Sremmurd side.”

That’s a solo-ish album for each brother, as well as a third joint effort.

Mike WiLL Made-It’s comments are a bit at odds with previous reports on the new Rae Sremmurd: As of December, their third album (reportedly called SremmLife 3) had a projected release of January 2018.

Stay tuned.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live