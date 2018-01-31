Filed Under:GRAMMYs, Lady Gaga

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s safe to say that this good dog is Lady Gaga’s furriest fan yet.

“Alyson” shared a video on Twitter of her pup utterly transfixed by Gaga’s performance of “Million Reasons” at this year’s GRAMMY awards ceremony last weekend. The dog is so moved that he moves from a comfy perch to nosing right against the television throughout the song.

The video even got a reaction from Lady Gaga herself, who shared the video to her more than 76 million followers.

“What an (angel),” Gaga shared, adding the angel and puppy emojis. “He just gave me a million reasons to love him!”

See Gaga’s tweet below.

