By Scott T. Sterling
It’s fire and ice. Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage. Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice.
Related: Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star in New Doritos Super Bowl Ad
There’s a lot going on in the new joint Doritos/Mountain Dew Super Bowl 52 ad, which finds Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as the red-hot Busta Rhymes doppelganger, and Morgan Freeman as the cool as ice frontman for Missy Elliott.
In the clip, Dinklage mimes to Rhymes’ fiery guest verse from Chris Brown’s 2011 track “Look at Me Now.” That’s followed by Freeman taking on Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”
Watch the new spot below:
More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station
Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews