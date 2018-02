THE FINAL CHAPTER BEGINS THIS VALENTINES DAY

WILL MR AND MRS. GREY NEW THREATS JEOPARDIZE THEIR HAPPY ENDING BEFORE IT EVEN BEGINS?

JOIN THE LADIES OF POWER 96 LUCY LOPEZ AND IVY UNLEASHED, AS THEY HOST AN EXCLUSIVE, PRIVATE SCREENING OF “50 SHADES FREED”, THE DAY IT OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH!

NO LINES NO WAIT SEE “50 SHADES FREED” THE DAY IT OPENS

WE’LL EVEN TAKE CARE OF THE REFRESHMENTS

LISTEN TO WIN YOUR EXCLUSIVE INVITES WEEKDAYS AT 6:35A, 4:35, 6:35 AND 8:35P. FOR

YOUR SHOT OF WINNING YOUR WAY IN!

POWERED BY REPUBLIC RECORDS