Filed Under:CALVIN HARRIS, PartyNextDoor
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Calvin Harris has a new collaborator.

Related: Calvin Harris Teases New Music with Cryptic Times Square Billboard

The superstar producer has revealed a new single with PartyNextDoor, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.”

The announcement follows a Times Square tease in New York City, which featured the single’s artwork on a digital billboard.

When a fan asked if the track was slated for Funk Wav Vol. 2, Harris responded: “No sir, a whole new experience.”

The new song is set to debut this Thursday, Feb. 8.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live