Calvin Harris has a new collaborator.
The superstar producer has revealed a new single with PartyNextDoor, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.”
The announcement follows a Times Square tease in New York City, which featured the single’s artwork on a digital billboard.
When a fan asked if the track was slated for Funk Wav Vol. 2, Harris responded: “No sir, a whole new experience.”
The new song is set to debut this Thursday, Feb. 8.
