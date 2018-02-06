By Scott T. Sterling

Drake went out of his way to leave a positive impression on Miami students yesterday (Jan. 5).

On the same day the rapper donated $25,000 and OVO-designed uniforms to Miami Senior High School (where he shot a video for “God’s Plan”), Drizzy delighted a University of Miami student by giving her $50,000 for college tuition.

Student Destiny Paris detailed her good fortune on Instagram, explaining how Drake surprised her with the generous gift.

“I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it,” Paris shared. “Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I’ve been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition.”

Paris shared a pair of photos with the rapper presenting her with a giant check.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH!!’ You don’t understand what this means to me! I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I’m living out my dreams. God’s Plan.”



The University of Miami student also shared a video of the moment Drake surprised her, surrounded by people watching and taking cellphone video. Watch it and check out her thank you note to Drake below: