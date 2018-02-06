Filed Under:Julia Michaels
Photo: Dan MacMedan /USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Julia Michaels is in heaven.

Related: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Soundtrack Features Sia, Julia Michaels, More

The pop singer has revealed the music video for “Heaven,” her contribution to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

The clip for the sultry track finds Michaels singing the song while wearing a tailored suit inside an opulent apartment. Images of men (often half-dressed) dancing and moving around the space are interspersed throughout the clip. Watch it below.

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack is set for release this Friday, Feb. 9. The movie hits big screens on the same day.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live