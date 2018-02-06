Filed Under:KATY PERRY
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry has some new thoughts about her breakout 2008 hit, “I Kissed a Girl.”

Related: Katy Perry Presents Minnie Mouse Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In retrospect, if she could rewrite the songs she’d make a few changes, she said in an interview with Glamour.

“I think we’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” Perry said. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live