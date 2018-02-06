Photo: Zoe Meyers / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Black Panther season is approaching.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the video for “All the Stars,” the first to promote the Black Panther soundtrack, which is curated by Lamar.

The stunning clip is packed with vivid afro-futurist imagery, including Lamar strolling with a pack of actual panthers and SZA performing in a circle of tribesmen bedecked in bright blue feathery costumes.

It’s a strong accompaniment to the moody and atmospheric track, which showcases both artists’ vocal talents.

Black Panther: The Album is set for release Friday (Feb. 9). The film Black Panther hits screens across the country on February 16.

Watch Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s video for “All the Stars,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.