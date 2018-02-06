Filed Under:Entertainment, Hilarious, Instagram, Kevin Hart, Philadelphia Eagles, Video, Watch

All I can do is laugh….We had a blast yesterday at the game. I treated my entire team to the Superbowl….I love the shit out of my brothers!!!! This tour is about to be insane….Click the link in my Bio & get your tickets to my "Irresponsible Tour" ASAP!!!!! #irresponsibletour #ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh #ImDoneDrinkingForaLongTime #ImStillHungOver …..P.S me in the huddle with the players might be the funniest shit ever…..I still can't believe we won the Superbowl….Im so damn happy for my city!!!!!!! Get yo tickets damn it!!!!! #irresponsibletour …..P.S again….Peep the way I told my security to stop worrying about me and to stay with my wife and then I got jumped by the football players in the huddle….I got pissed when they rubbed my head for some reason😂😂😂😂 I cant stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 #irresponsible

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kevin Hart took to Instagram to reveal the moments that got him rejected from joining the Eagles on stage while receiving the Lombardi trophy. This dude is too funny – trust, we’ve all been here before!

