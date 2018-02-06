All I can do is laugh….We had a blast yesterday at the game. I treated my entire team to the Superbowl….I love the shit out of my brothers!!!! This tour is about to be insane….Click the link in my Bio & get your tickets to my "Irresponsible Tour" ASAP!!!!! #irresponsibletour #ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh #ImDoneDrinkingForaLongTime #ImStillHungOver …..P.S me in the huddle with the players might be the funniest shit ever…..I still can't believe we won the Superbowl….Im so damn happy for my city!!!!!!! Get yo tickets damn it!!!!! #irresponsibletour …..P.S again….Peep the way I told my security to stop worrying about me and to stay with my wife and then I got jumped by the football players in the huddle….I got pissed when they rubbed my head for some reason😂😂😂😂 I cant stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 #irresponsible

