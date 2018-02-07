Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
Want to meet Camila Cabello this Sunday at her in store album signing at the FYE in Coral Springs? Listen during the 9pm hour, be caller 9 & play 2 rights 1 wrong with Mijo! The winner will get skip the line passes to meet Camila on Sunday along with a copy of her debut album “Camila” #Power96Winners
MIAMI!!! who will i see at @officialfye this weekend? don’t forget, the time has changed to 12pm!!! see u there 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/ZZewIzj3LZ
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 6, 2018