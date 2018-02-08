Filed Under:Adam Levine, Maroon 5
Photo: Travis Schneider

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 have a new music video, and things get weird.

Related: Maroon 5 Add Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for ‘Wait’ Remix

The surreal clip stars actress Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas) and frontman Adam Levine dealing with a series of bizarre scenarios while they work through their relationship, opening with the singer crashing her funeral only to brings her back to life with the sting of a scorpion.

Later in the video, the couple argues amidst an apocalyptic landscape while fire rains from the sky.

Watch the Dave Meyers-directed clip below.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live