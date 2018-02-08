The song could drop at any moment.
Following the breakout success of “Bodak Yellow,” rapper Cardi B has become one of music’s most sought-after collaborators.

She guested on Bruno Mars’ delightful “Finesse” remix and shared a Migos track with Nicki Minaj. And now, Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that Cardi will appear on her song “Dinero.”

“I feel like you already know that I collaborated with Cardi B… I do have a record coming out with her and it’s coming out soon,” she told Latina.com. “The name of the song is ‘Dinero.’ I don’t know what the video is going to be yet, but we’ll see what we come up with.”

When Lopez headlined the Calibash festival in January, she played a snippet of the song — which she shared on Instagram.

In December, rumors began swirling that J-Lo and Cardi were up to something. Lopez mentioned Cardi in a livestream with her boyfriend, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled. Meanwhile, DJ Khaled began teasing a collaboration with the “Waiting for Tonight” singer on Instagram — sparking speculation that he produced the Cardi collaboration.

#yoquierodinero #Dinero #comingsoon

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

