Photo: Mark Surridge

Know a redhead?! Spread the word – redhead emojis are on the way!

The Unicode Consortium—which manages the selection of new emojis—revealed on Wednesday that we’ll be getting 157 new ones added to our phones. The redhead emoji will finally be released in a range of skin tones. Characters with curly hair and no hair at all will also be added.”

