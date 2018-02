Finally – our first look at Tom Hardy as Venom! Watch the first official teaser trailer above. In theaters October 5th. What do you think?

Tom Hardy and Director Ruben Fleischer welcome you to the set of #Venom. pic.twitter.com/4cxyDN8FpQ — Venom Movie (@VenomMovie) January 11, 2018

