Her new video is on the way.
Filed Under:Camila Cabello
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s debut studio album Camila debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart and its lead single “Havana” was a number one hit.

Related: Camila Cabello Performs ‘Havana’ with Classroom Instruments

The former Fifth Harmony singer has established herself as a powerful solo force, and the video for her latest single “Never Be The Same” could extend her successful run. Camila shared a teaser for the black-and-white video via Instagram and it seems like it will be a raw, sultry clip.

In the snippet, Camila is pictured in close-up, running her hands through her hair while the bass line of the song throbs away. Her video for “Havana” told a complete story in technicolor, cinematic form. It looks like “Never Be The Same” will be a more abstract, sophisticated concept. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Watch the teaser here:

never be the same........💫 http://smarturl.it/camila_nbts

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live