Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Shawn Mendes treated fans to his sophomore studio album Illuminate in 2016, which spawned the hit singles “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

As 2018 begins to take shape, the Canadian singer promised his fans that his third studio album will drop “soon.” Mendes made the announcement via a good-old-fashioned social media pic with him reclining on a swing shirtless.

The photo appears to have been taken in Jamaica; before he shared the image, he posted another paradise pic with a Jamaican flag emoji. Even as he enjoys some rest and relaxation, there’s nothing holding Mendes back from his third studio album.

To tide his fans over, Shawn released an MTV Unplugged album in November, which features live renditions of his hits so far. Album three doesn’t have a title or formal release date yet, but Mendes’ scrambled caption was easy to understand: “album soon come.”

See Shawn’s beach photo here: