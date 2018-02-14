Photo: Courtesy Epic

question #1: will you be my valentine?

question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #NeverBeTheSameTour

presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at https://t.co/MnvUQ4nkXj pic.twitter.com/AMfSaIWagv — camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 14, 2018

Camila Cabello took to social media this morning to announce her “Never Be The Same” tour. No stop anywhere near South Florida – check out the dates above. Pre sale begins tomorrow!