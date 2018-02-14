The 'Beautiful Trauma' tour launches March 1.
Filed Under:Pink

By Robyn Collins

Pop star P!nk posted an adorable video of her young daughter Williow (a.k.a. Willz) passing the time by skating around an arena floor during her mom’s Beautiful Trauma tour rehearsals.

Related: P!Nk Scores ‘Major Mom Points’ Introducing Daughter Willow To Rihanna

“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” posted P!nk on social media.

Willz is often shown in red carpet photos with mom or standing beside her father, motocross star Carey Hart. She has also been seen riding her own bike or working on it in dad’s garage.

Baby Jameson, the couple’s son, gets his fair share of family action photos, too.

P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma tour launches March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona and runs through June 1 in Inglewood, California.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

We ❤️ you @mammothmountain

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Winner Of El Clasico Tickets!!
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live