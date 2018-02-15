By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire — killing 17 and wounding more than a dozen others.

This latest mass shooting prompted responses across social media, from calls for gun reform to thoughts and prayers being sent to the victims and their families.

Ellen DeGeneres, Britney Spears, Fifth Harmony and more sent their love and support to Florida.

“And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence,” wrote Florida resident Gloria Estefan. “Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework. What now?”

Just heard the tragic news about Florida. My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 15, 2018

Our hearts are shattered by the terrible news about Parkland… love you so so much Florida ❤️ —

Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) February 14, 2018

My heart is with all the families of the victims in #Florida 🙏 #GunControl —

Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) February 15, 2018

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence. Ye… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) February 14, 2018

Am devastated for Parkland, Florida. This should not be happening. And yet.... Prayers go out to all those touched… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) February 15, 2018

Another school shooting, this in FLA. Congrats to the spineless cowards who do nothing to help us stem this horrific epidemic, ie CONGRESS —

Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2018

I really find it hard to be okay with this twitter.com/aljwhite/statu… —

K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 13, 2018

NO civilian should have this weapon of mass destruction. #GunControlNow twitter.com/igorvolsky/sta… —

rosanne cash (@rosannecash) February 14, 2018

I cannot bear to see one more photo of innocent kids walking out of school with their arms over their heads. This h… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

rosanne cash (@rosannecash) February 14, 2018

Nothing will be done. Nothing. —

Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 15, 2018