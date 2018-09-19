BID NOW: Heat.Help.Cure. “Money-Can't-Buy" Online Auction

We’ve paired the power of the Miami HEAT with the hope and promise of Miami Cancer Institute to create the Heat.Help.Cure. RADIOTHON, taking place on November 7th... All for one purpose: To build a world without cancer.

Proceeds raised will support groundbreaking cancer research and care at Miami Cancer Institute.

Help us start raising funds today! Click here to bid on our "Power 96 HEAT DJ Package!" With this exclusive “Money-Can't-Buy" package:

You could be a guest DJ at a HEAT game with DJ MDot! PLUS, you’ll get 2 tickets to a HEAT game AND you’ll get to be a guest star on the Power 96 Morning Show with DJ ZOG & Lucy Lopez for a day!

Bid now… ‘cause the auction ends at 9:30am on Friday, September 28th.

Heat.Help.Cure with Miami’s Party Station, Power 96!