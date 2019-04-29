Billboard Music Awards: Vote Now for Top Artist

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards ceremony is now just two days away. Kelly Clarkson will host the show on Wednesday, May 1st live from Las Vegas at 8pm ET on NBC.

There are dozens of categories spanning every genre at the BBMAs, and we’ve been previewing some of the biggest. Now it’s time to check out the nominees and vote for the biggest honor of the night: Top Artist. The category narrows down the nominees from the Top Male Artist and Top Female Artist categories to five: Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott. Not making the cut: Ed Sheeran, XXXTentacion, Halsey, Ella Mai and Taylor Swift.

CARDI B

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album featured numerous tracks the world couldn’t get out if its head or stop learning the lyrics to. The “Be Careful” rapper is nominated a near-record total of 21 times in 18 categories.

DRAKE

Drake had one of the biggest albums of the year with Scorpion – one part rap and one part R&B. If the Toronto artist has a big enough night, he could conceivably match or beat Taylor Swift’s record for most BBMA wins of all-time with 23. Drake is nominated 17 times this year and he already has 15 wins.

ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande didn’t do much over the past several months, unless you count scoring two number one albums and the top three songs on the chart at the same time. The “7 rings” singer is nominated a total of 9 times.

POST MALONE

Post Malone has had a huge year which included his omnipresent collaboration with Swae Lee on “Sunflower” from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Post has a total of 17 nominations including for Top Rap Album for beerbongs & bentleys.

TRAVIS SCOTT

Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour featured a stage rollercoaster, but his career is going straight up with no signs of coming down. The rapper is nominated for 12 awards, including Top Rap Artist and Top Hot 100 Song for “SICKO MODE.”