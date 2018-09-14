Foster The People Joins The Knocks On Colbert

Two acts that seemed like they were born to collaborate did just that on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. Foster the People joined The Knocks to perform “Ride or Die.” The song is off The Knocks new album, New York Narcotic, but the track sounds like it would be just at home on the next Foster the People record.

The Knocks have already worked with the likes of Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean, and here they perfectly augment what Mark Foster and company do best. Or is it the other way around?