Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, And Kodak Black Share "Wake Up In The Sky" Video

Watch the extravagant 'Evil Genius' clip

October 31, 2018
Bob Diehl
Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK / © PictureGroup / © Admedia, Inc

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black just released a new video for their song, “Wake Up in the Sky.”

The trio is living the good life in the extravagant clip that celebrates expensive clothes, jewelry and champagne.

“Wake Up in the Sky” is the first single from Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album Evil Genius. It is expected to be released by the end of the year.

