Hugh Jackman Taking 'Greatest Showman' Songs On The Road
Why the actor is so excited about his first worldwide arena tour
The music from The Greatest Showman is such a hit that one of the stars of the movie is taking it on the road.
Hugh Jackman is doing an arena tour. He called it a dream come true on The Today Show.
“I’ve done it in Australia, but now I’m going to go around the world,” Jackman gushed. “I’m going to cities all over America; we’re going to Europe; we’re going to the U.K.; we’re going back to Australia and the New Zealand. I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories.”
The Hugh Jackman - The Man. The Music. The Show tour kicks off in Germany on May 13th and arrives in the U.S. on June 18th in Houston.
Jackman said he will be joined by a 26-piece orchestra and more than two dozen singers and dancers on songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and other Broadway shows and films.
November 29, 2018
Jackman sings on several numbers that appear in the movie and on the original soundtrack for The Greatest Showman. Check out a behind-the-scenes look at “From Now On” below.
HUGH JACKMAN -- THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
May 13 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
May 14 -- Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 16 -- Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
May 17 -- Amsterdam, Germany @ Ziggo Dome
May 19 -- Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
May 21-- Manheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
May 22 -- Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
May 24 -- Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
May 27 -- Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena
May 30 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 2 -- London, England @ The O2 Arena
June 3 -- London, England @ The O2 Arena
June 18 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 19 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 21 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 22 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 24 -- Detriot, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 25 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 27 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 28 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 30 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 1 -- Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 3 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 5 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 6 -- Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
July 10 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 11 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 13 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 14 -- Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
July 17 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
July 19 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
July 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl