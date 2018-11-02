Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Play "Best Friends Challenge" With Jimmy Fallon

Best buds Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake reunited on The Tonight Show. The two have a legendary bromance that surely makes the rest of Hollywood jealous, but last night their “relationship” was put to the test.

Jessica Biel, aka Mrs. Timberlake, joined the BFFs for the Best Friends Challenge. Timberlake remained silent as he held up questions for the two most important people in his life to answer. We found out JT’s favorite all-time rappers and his go-to cocktail. He even apparently has a “safeword.” But what was it that made Biel storm off-stage?

The feud didn’t end there. Watch what happened backstage as Fallon and Timberlake said their goodbyes.

In honor of Timberlake returning to 30 Rock, show producers put together a montage of some of his best moments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check it out.