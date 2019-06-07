See Adele Nail Nicki Minaj's "Monster" Rap at an LA Party

If you’re going to have a party, you might want to sign Adele up to provide the entertainment. She’s not going to bore your guests with one of her ballads, stellar as they are. The “Someone Like You” singer knows there’s a time and place for everything – like rap.

A partygoer captured Adele at the #NoMoreWackParties event in Los Angeles this week nailing Nicki Minaj’s rap from Kanye West’s track “Monster.” Adele was the center of attention as she effortlessly rhymed through Minaj’s verse.

Adele had plenty of practice with the rap. She also did it on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden in 2016.

Adele recently celebrated her 31st birthday and is said to be working on her highly-anticipated fourth album. Her last album, 25, was released in November of 2015.