Can't Believe she actually rejected DRAKE!!!

Heidi knows when that "Hotline Bing," that can only mean one thing--don't answer! On Tuesday's Ellen, the supermodel admitted that Drake asked her out via text earlier this year after she revealed on her last Ellen appearance that he was her celebrity crush. Unfortunately for Drake, he texted her about a week after that show aired, and in the interim, the 45-year-old Klum met her current boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. "You snooze you lose. He called, like, a week too late,” the Project Runway host said about the 31-year-old rapper. "Someone who I know knows him, and he asked to have my number and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird!’ but then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.” Klum then looked into the camera and said, "Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back.”