Oh the holidays are here and music is always there to keep us in the spirit! Whether you’re spending the holiday with the fam, or if your solo in your polo these songs are for sure the perfect way to get you in the holiday mood. There’s nothing like hearing a song you haven’t heard in a while and well, Christmas only happens once a year so hearing these songs can for sure bring holiday cheer! Also, after a recent study, holiday music can make you healthier, minus all the coquito you plan on drinking, so there’s that! Don’t be a Grinch bro! Below are my top 5 holiday songs. Enjoy! Happy Holidays! Cheers!

5. Wham- Last Christmas

4. Run D.M.C- Christmas in Hollis

3. Nsync- Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

2. Choco- Mi Burrito

1. Mariah Carey- All I Want for Christmas Is You

**Bonus** - Power 96 Noche Buena commercial free! Your holiday playlist is also right here on Power 96!